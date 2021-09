Imperial Valley News Center

Frankenstein: The book

New York - The auctioneers at Christie’s were expecting an 1818 first edition of Mary Shelley’s classically scary three-book novel, Frankenstein, would fetch about $300,000 but frantic bidding boosted the winning bid to $1.17 million, reports the Association of Mature American Citizens.

Fine Books Magazine says it’s a new world record for a book authored by a woman. When the book was first published, just 500 copies were printed.