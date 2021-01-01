Imperial Valley News Center

Border Patrol Agents Respond and Rescue 6 Lost Migrants Hours Apart

Ocotillo, California - U.S. Border Patrol agents from El Centro Sector rescued six undocumented individuals in the Jacumba Wilderness region in two separate events early last week.

The first incident occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m., when El Centro Sector Dispatch notified agents working in the field about a group of four individuals within El Centro station’s area of responsibility who were lost and without water. The last known GPS coordinates provided by Dispatch put the group of individuals within the mountainous area.

Agents responded and began the search for the group. El Centro Sector’s Border Search Trauma and Rescue Unit and Mountain Disrupt Unit responded to assist in the search.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., agents located the lost individuals about a mile north of the U.S./Mexico border. Agents conducted welfare checks of the individuals and safely escorted them back to the vehicle.

The four adult individuals from Mexico, three men and a woman, were apprehended and transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center to be medically evaluated.

The second incident occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m., when Sector Dispatch notified agents working in the field about two individuals, a mother and her 5-year-old child, within El Centro station’s area of responsibility who were lost and without water. The last known GPS coordinates provided by Dispatch put the group of individuals within the mountainous area.

Agents responded and began to search for the group. At approximately 5:55 a.m., agents located the mother and her child about 100 feet north of the U.S./Mexico border. Agents conducted welfare checks of the individuals and safely escorted them back to the vehicle.

The mother and her child, both Ecuadorian nationals, were transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center to be medically evaluated.

All individuals will be processed accordingly.

Since October, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have successfully rescued 293 individuals lost or in distress.