Malaysia National Day

Washington, DC - Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State: "On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my best wishes to the people of Malaysia on the occasion of your National Day on August 31.

"Over the past 64 years of Malaysia’s independence, our countries have forged a strong partnership rooted in close people-to-people, economic, and security ties. We look forward to deepening our friendship, especially as we cooperate on global vaccination efforts to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. Together, we will continue to make progress towards our common goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

"Please accept our congratulations and best wishes for peace, health, prosperity, and happiness as Malaysia celebrates this joyous occasion."