CBP Seizes Thousands of Counterfeit COVID-19 Vaccination Cards in Alaska

Anchorage, Alaska - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers working at an express consigment facility at the port of Anchorage seized over 3,000 counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards arriving from China.

The shipments of these cards are low quality printing, and closely resemble the authentic Center for Disease Control (CDC) certificates provided by healthcare practitioners when administering the COVID vaccine.

“Getting these fraudulent cards off the streets and out of the hands of those who would then sell them is important for the safety of the American public,” said Lance Robinson, Area Port Director of the Area Port of Anchorage. “Looking out for the welfare of our fellow Alaskans is one of the many and varied responsibilities CBP is proud to take on.”

Recently, CBP has been seizing a high volume of counterfeit vaccination cards throughout the country.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) has warned the public that the unauthorized use of an official government agency's seal (such as Health and Human Services (HHS) or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is a crime and may be punishable under Title 18 United States Code, Section 1017, and other applicable laws.