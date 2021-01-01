Imperial Valley News Center

Border Patrol Agents Arrest 2 Convicted Sex Offenders

Imperial Valley, California - U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested two undocumented individuals in two separate events with prior convictions for a sexual offense.

The first incident occurred Tuesday afternoon at approximately 1 p.m., when agents encountered an undocumented individual who illegally entered the United States through the Jacumba Wilderness region near Ocotillo.

Record checks of this individual revealed the sexual offense conviction of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes and guilty verdicts of violating a court order of no contact/protection/restraining order and theft.

The second incident occurred early Wednesday morning at approximately 2:20 a.m. when agents encountered an undocumented individual who illegally entered the U.S. through the desert region, east of the city of Calexico.

Records checks of the second individual revealed that Santiago Echeverria-Gutierrez, a 43-year-old Mexican national, has a lengthy criminal and immigration history. Echeverria-Gutierrez was previously convicted in Monterey, California for sex with a minor 3+ years younger, serving 90 days in prison for his crime and prior convictions of driving under the influence with time served.

Both individuals were previously removed by an Immigration Judge.

Both individuals were arrested and transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center to be processed accordingly.

In fiscal year 2021, which began Oct. 1, 2020, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested and/or removed 37 individuals either convicted or wanted on sexual offense charges.