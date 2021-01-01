Imperial Valley News Center

Man Charged with Violent Crimes in Sequoia National Park

Fresno, California - A federal grand jury returned a four-count indictment against Marvin Joseph Chang, 33, of Monterey Park, charging him with assault with a dangerous weapon, brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, being a felon in possession of ammunition, and vandalism, Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

According to the indictment, on Feb. 19, 2021, within Sequoia National Park, Chang assaulted an individual with a firearm and brandished a semi-automatic 9 mm pistol. He also slashed the tire of a car in a parking lot inside the park. Chang subsequently was involved in a high-speed chase outside of the park that allegedly resulted in the shooting of a California Highway Patrol officer.

Chang is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition as a result of a prior felony conviction for assault with a deadly weapon involving infliction of great bodily injury.

This case is the product of an investigation by the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch; the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks; the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the California Highway Patrol; the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office; and the Visalia Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Karen A. Escobar is prosecuting the case.

Chang is currently in custody in Tulare County.

If convicted, Chang faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison on the assault and felon in possession of ammunition charges. If convicted of brandishing a firearm charge, he faces a mandatory minimum consecutive prison term of seven years. Each of the foregoing charges also carries a fine of up to $250,000. Any sentence, however, would be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables. The charges are only allegations; the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.