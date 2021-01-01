Imperial Valley News Center

FBI Offers $5,000 Reward to Locate Alleged Homicide Fugitive in Mexico

Sacramento, California - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Sacramento Field Office is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Jose Guadalupe Lopez Nunez, a Mexican national wanted for murder in Sacramento County. Lopez Nunez is a 5'5" tall Hispanic male with black hair, and brown eyes. Lopez Nunez may have ties to the states of Jalisco and Zacatecas in Mexico.

The FBI believes Lopez Nunez fled prosecution for murder in Sacramento County, California. A local angler discovered the body of the deceased female on September 4, 2017, in the Sacramento River near Isleton. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office investigated the death of the woman, obtaining a felony warrant for Lopez Nunez’s arrest on October 16, 2017, alleging Lopez Nunez’s participation in the intentional killing of his girlfriend and disposal of her body in the Sacramento River.

On October 24, 2017, the FBI filed a federal complaint alleging unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Law enforcement considers Lopez Nunez armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about Lopez Nunez’s location should refrain from approaching him and contact the closest U.S. Embassy or FBI Field Office or tips.fbi.gov. You can remain anonymous.

Link to FBI Wanted Poster

https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/murders/jose-guadalupe-lopez-nunez