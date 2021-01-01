Imperial Valley News Center

COVID-19 Infections Among the Vaccinated

Rochester, Minnesota -

Mayo Matters.

The Mayo Clinic New Network team sat down with Dr. John O'Horo, a Mayo Clinic infectious diseases specialist. In this Q&A, he breaks down what people should know about COVID-19 infection and transmission among people who have been vaccinated for COVID-19:

Can people who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 still transmit COVID-19 and its variants, specifically the delta variant?

Fully vaccinated people have the potential to transmit COVID-19 to others. This appears to be reduced with vaccination, but it's not reduced enough to allow for unmasking in all situations because of this potential. That's why people in areas of high transmission are still asked to mask. This is also why people who are in areas where they're especially vulnerable patients or people like in hospital settings where we take care of patients who may have weaker immune systems are still recommended to wear masks to protect those who are at the highest risk of transmission, even from vaccinated people.