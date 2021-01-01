Imperial Valley News Center

Kegel exercises for men: Understand the benefits

Rochester, Minnesota - Kegel exercises for men can help improve bladder control and possibly improve sexual performance. Here's a guide to doing Kegel exercises correctly.

Think Kegel exercises are just for women? Think again.

Kegel exercises for men can strengthen the pelvic floor muscles, which support the bladder and bowel and affect sexual function. With practice, Kegel exercises for men can be done just about anytime.

Before you start doing Kegel exercises, find out how to locate the correct muscles and understand the proper technique.

Benefits of Kegel exercises for men

Many factors can weaken your pelvic floor muscles, including the surgical removal of the prostate (radical prostatectomy) and conditions such as diabetes and an overactive bladder.

You might benefit from doing Kegel exercises if you:

Have urinary or fecal incontinence

Dribble after urination — usually after you've left the toilet

How to do Kegel exercises for men

To get started:

Find the right muscles. To identify your pelvic floor muscles, stop urination in midstream or tighten the muscles that keep you from passing gas. These maneuvers use your pelvic floor muscles. Once you've identified your pelvic floor muscles, you can do the exercises in any position, although you might find it easiest to do them lying down at first.

Perfect your technique. Tighten your pelvic floor muscles, hold the contraction for three seconds, and then relax for three seconds. Try it a few times in a row. When your muscles get stronger, try doing Kegel exercises while sitting, standing or walking.

Maintain your focus. For best results, focus on tightening only your pelvic floor muscles. Be careful not to flex the muscles in your abdomen, thighs or buttocks. Avoid holding your breath. Instead, breathe freely during the exercises.

Repeat 3 times a day. Aim for at least three sets of 10 repetitions a day.

When to do your Kegels

Make Kegel exercises part of your daily routine. For example:

Fit in a set of Kegel exercises every time you do a routine task, such as brushing your teeth.

Do another set after you urinate, to get rid of the last few drops of urine.

Contract your pelvic floor muscles just before and during any activity that puts pressure on your abdomen, such as sneezing, coughing, laughing or heavy lifting.

When you're having trouble

If you're having trouble doing Kegel exercises, don't be embarrassed to ask for help. Your doctor or other health care provider can give you important feedback so that you learn to isolate and strengthen the correct muscles.

In some cases, biofeedback training might help. In a biofeedback session, your doctor or other health care provider inserts a small probe into your rectum. As you relax and contract your pelvic floor muscles, a monitor will measure and display your pelvic floor activity. Research suggests that biofeedback training is more effective in treating fecal incontinence.

When to expect results

If you do your Kegel exercises regularly, you can expect results — such as less frequent urine leakage — within a few weeks to a few months. For continued benefits, make Kegel exercises a permanent part of your daily routine.