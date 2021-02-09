Imperial Valley News Center

FBI Sacramento Returns Fugitive to Face Charges in Sacramento County

Sacramento, California - Thursday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Sacramento Field Office announced the extradition of Victor Ponce to Sacramento County. Ponce was arrested in Jalisco, Mexico, by the FBI Legal Attaché Mexico City Task Force on February 9, 2021.

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office charged Ponce, a Mexican national, with two counts of distribution or exhibition of lewd material to a minor and 16 counts of a lewd and lascivious act with a child under 14 years of age on October 10, 2014. The charges filed in the Superior Court of California, Sacramento, are the result of an investigation by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

A federal arrest warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution was obtained on December 23, 2016, after law enforcement determined Ponce left the United States to avoid the charges against him in Sacramento County.

Local wanted fugitives and cases seeking information from the public are posted on the FBI Sacramento Field Office’s Most Wanted page and FBI Most Wanted app. Anyone with information that may aid these cases may contact their local FBI office, United States embassy, or submit information online at tips.fbi.gov.