Imperial Valley News Center

Oktoberfest returns to La Mesa with Free German Festivities for All Ages

San Diego, California - Since 1973, La Mesa Oktoberfest has been attracting Oktoberfest revelers from across San Diego and Southern California for 3 FREE days of festive live music, including Oompa bands, tons of top-notch German food, and of course, steins filled to the brim with German & Craft beer! After taking 2020 off from in-person celebrations, THE FEST IS ON! The Munich-inspired festivities will be returning to the La Mesa Village on Friday, October 1st, Saturday October 2nd, and Sunday, October 3rd, as the quaint streets set the scene for the largest German celebration San Diego has to offer.

Grab your steins and get ready to "Prost!” (Cheers!), because there’s a libation to satisfy the taste of every Mann or Frau at this year’s Oktoberfest! Top off a perfect day soaking in the La Mesa sun with 3 fully loaded biergartens featuring non-stop performances by local and regional bands for revelers young and old alike with German Polka bands, indie rock jams, brass musicians and more! Enjoy of 3 unique gartens including:

The Hofbrauhaus Biergarten serving up traditional German beers and delicious cocktails with a modern twist. Immerse yourself in the Munich-mood with brat eating contests, musical chairs, yodeling contests and more.

Love yourself some craft cocktails? The Craft Beer & Spirit Garden will be serving up creative cocktails that will make you break out your best chicken dance! Challenge your friends to a giant board game duel and boogie to our DJ beats at this traditional German biergarten with a local, laid-back Cali vibe.

Back by popular demand for its second year, you can dine and relax at the Palm Avenue Bier Hall, a full-service sit-down biergarten located under a large, shaded tent. Here you will be transported straight to Germany as Lederhosen-dressed waitresses deliver your favorite grub and full pints right to your table.

Gather up your brute and brawn for the Glucklich Games and battle it out in a series of ferocious games! Race down the street through a mini obstacle course while holding full steins at the Beer Stein Races. Face off to see who can roll their beer barrel the fastest from one end of the course to the other with the Beer Barrel Roll. Team up and grab each end of a keg, run around the cone, and then come back and pass it off to the next two players on your team with the Keg Haul Relay Race. Throw your partner over your shoulders and race through the custom course with the Partner Carrying Race. Prove which team is the strongest with a suspenseful game of Tug-O-War.

After you have competed in the Glucklich Games, head over to Oktoberfest’s Craft Faire! The Craft Faire will feature artisanal vendors offering unique and hand-made items. Lining the streets will be over 100+ vendors to shop at and enjoy traditional and non-traditional food including some unique vegan specials.

If the above wasn’t enough, Oktoberfest has even more to enjoy at this German paradise with the German Kinder Karneval, featuring a towering Ferris Wheel, rock-climbing wall, massive inflatable slides, interactive art, brat-eating competitions, scavenger hunts, & MORE.

Dachshunds and all pets are welcome! Bring your funny friend to our 3-day Dackeldorf extravaganza and participate in our Wiener/Dachshund dog races and fashion shows to win exciting prizes and medals.

Always wanted to be a VIP? Upgrade your Oktoberfest experience with one of our Hofbrauhaus Biergarten VIP Passes ranging from $10 to $45 and include VIP entry, (2) biers, VIP restrooms, a chicken hat, flower garland or alpine hat, commemorative stein & more! Kids packages are also available for purchase and range from $5 to $25 and include VIP entry, (2) sodas or water, a chicken hat, flower garland or alpine hat & more.

Celebrating its 47th year, La Mesa Oktoberfest continues to top its traditions and present Bavarian festivities that San Diegans of all ages can partake in! La Mesa Oktoberfest is the perfect opportunity to create meaningful memories, enjoy the company of friends and family, and come together for an unbeatable FREE weekend in a German paradise in the heart of La Mesa. Hold on to your Lederhosen – 2021 is going to be one for the books! For more information and to purchase VIP passes, visit www.LaMesaOktoberfest.org.