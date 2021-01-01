Imperial Valley News Center

Border Patrol Agents Rescue Lost Subject During Memorial Day Weekend

Ocotillo, California - U.S. Border Patrol agents from El Centro Sector rescued a lost undocumented individual, in the Jacumba Wilderness region near Ocotillo on Friday morning.

The incident occurred at about 5:50 a.m., when El Centro Sector Radio Communications dispatch notified El Centro Station agents that they had received a call made by a man who illegally crossed the United States/ Mexico international boundary. The undocumented individual stated that he was left behind by his group and was lost in the mountains and in need of help. Agents responded to the area and began the search using GPS coordinates provided by the lost individual’s cell phone.

At approximately 8:52 a.m., agents located the lost Mexican national, was medically assessed, and transported to a local hospital for minor injuries. Border Patrol will process the individual accordingly once he is released from the hospital.

Since October, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have rescued 125 individuals abandoned by smugglers, lost or in distress.