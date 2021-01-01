Imperial Valley News Center

FBI Statement on Recent Ransomware Attacks

Washington, DC - With the recent rapid increase in ransomware attacks against private sector companies, the FBI has made these investigations a top priority. The FBI has a long-standing history of confronting unique challenges in the cyberspace and imposing risk and consequences on our nation’s cyber adversaries. Through trust-based relationships with our private sector partners, we are indispensable in the fight against cyberattacks.

If you believe you have been a victim of a cybercrime, contact your local FBI field office.