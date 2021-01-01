Imperial Valley News Center

CBP announces additional partnerships for new and expanded services

Washington, DC - U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced three tentative selections today for new reimbursable services agreements that will enhance security, promote cross-border trade, and facilitate essential travel to the United States.

These public-private partnerships will allow approved private sector and state and local government entities to reimburse CBP for expanded services for incoming commercial and cargo traffic and international traveler arrivals in Kentucky; Maine; Missouri; Nevada; Ohio; and Texas.

“These reimbursable services agreements create innovative, public-private partnerships that deliver economic and security benefits to local communities,” said William A. Ferrara, CBP Executive Assistant Commissioner for the Office of Field Operations. “Collaboration with public and private sector partners allows CBP to secure and facilitate ever-increasing volumes of trade and travel.”

Since the Reimbursable Services Program began in 2013, CBP has expanded it to include 241 stakeholders. The program has provided more than 907,000 additional processing hours at the request of CBP’s partners—accounting for the processing of more than 14.9 million travelers and more than 2 million personal and commercial vehicles.

Authorized by Section 481 of the Homeland Security Act of 2002, reimbursable services agreements increase CBP’s ability to provide new or enhanced services on a reimbursable basis by creating partnerships with private sector and government entities. Reimbursable services under this authority include customs, agricultural processing, border security services, immigration inspections and support services at ports of entry.

The statute includes several limitations at CBP-serviced airports. Reimbursable services are limited to overtime costs and support services for airports with 100,000 or more arriving international passengers annually. Airports with fewer than 100,000 arriving international passengers annually may offset CBP for the salaries and expenses of not more than five full-time equivalent CBP officers. Reimbursable services agreements will not replace existing services.

The entity selected for a reimbursable services agreement in the air and land environment was:

Aptiv Corporation (Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport; Cleveland Hopkins International Airport; Kansas City International Airport; Louisville International Airport; McAllen Miller International Airport; Brownsville, Texas; Hidalgo, Texas; and Progreso, Texas).

The entity selected for a reimbursable services agreement in the air environment was:

Atlantic Aviation - Reno (Reno–Tahoe International Airport).

The entity selected for a reimbursable services agreement in the land environment was:

New Brunswick Southern Railway Company Limited (Vanceboro, Maine).

CBP used a rigorous, multi-layered process to evaluate selectees’ proposals and ensure compatibility with CBP’s mission priorities.

The reimbursable services authority is a key component of CBP’s Resource Optimization Strategy, and will allow CBP to provide new or expanded services at domestic ports of entry reimbursed by the partner entity.