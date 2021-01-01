Imperial Valley News Center

Border Patrol Agents Rescue Two individuals in Separate Events

Ocotillo, California - U.S. Border Patrol agents from El Centro Sector successfully rescued two individuals in separate incidents Monday morning.

The first incident occurred at about 4 a.m., in the mountains near Ocotillo when the California Highway Patrol relayed a 9-1-1 call to the El Centro Sector Radio Communications. Sector Dispatch then notified El Centro Station agents of the emergency call made by a man who illegally crossed the United States / Mexico international boundary.



The undocumented individual stated that he was not in distress but was tired and lost. El Centro Station’s Mountain Disrupt Unit was notified and quickly responded to the area. Agents began the search using last known GPS coordinates provided by the lost individual’s cell phone.



At about 9:10 a.m., agents located the lost Mexican national and conducted a welfare check. The rescued undocumented individual was assessed, and no medical attention was required. Agents apprehended the subject and transported him to the El Centro Processing Center for further processing.



The second incident occurred at about 9:15 a.m., in the desert near Calexico, when Remote Video Surveillance System operators observed two individuals attempting to swim north across the All-American Canal (AAC). The AAC runs parallel to the United States/Mexico border. The canal is 80 miles long, approximately 120 feet wide, and 20 feet deep in most parts. The canal water is, swift, and has underwater currents that are extremely treacherous.



The first individual made it across the canal and was apprehended. The second individual swam halfway and could not continue due to the strong current of the water. The individual was on an innertube and holding on to the buoy line that spans the width of the canal. The El Centro Sector’s Border Search Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) Unit was notified and responded to the area.



At about 10:37 a.m., BORSTAR agents entered the canal and successfully rescued the individual. The rescued undocumented individual was assessed, and no medical attention was required. Agents apprehended the subject and transported him to the El Centro Processing Center for further processing.



Since October, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have successfully rescued 119 individuals lost or in distress.