Imperial Valley News Center

USBP K-9 Sniffs Out Fentanyl on I-8

Pine Valley, California - U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a man on Tuesday who was transporting 2.51 pounds of fentanyl taped to his back.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., a white Volkswagen Jetta approached the primary inspection area at the Interstate 8 immigration checkpoint in Pine Valley. While agents spoke with the driver, a K-9 team conducted an external sniff of the vehicle. The driver was referred for further inspection after the K-9, alerted to the presence of narcotics.

During questioning, the driver lifted his shirt and exposed a package which was attached to his midsection with clear cellophane tape. Suspecting the packages contained narcotics, agents removed them. Inside were hundreds of small, light-blue tablets which tested positive for fentanyl. The narcotics weighed 2.51 pounds and have an estimated street value of $39,900.

The narcotics and the 51-year-old male U.S. citizen were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation. The vehicle was seized by the U.S. Border Patrol.

"These drugs could have made their way into any American community," said Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke. "Thankfully, the vigilance of our agents prevented that from occurring."

Since October 1, 2020, San Diego Sector has seized more than 935 pounds of cocaine; 1,179 pounds of methamphetamine; 104 pounds of heroin; and 300 pounds of fentanyl.

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance on corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.