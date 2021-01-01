Imperial Valley News Center

Butternut Squash Risotto

America Newscape shares Butternut Squash Risotto via Mayo Recipes Matter

Try this recipe for roasted butternut squash risotto this weekend! Traditional risotto is made with uncooked white rice. Brown rice adds fiber and nutrients but takes longer to cook. That's why this recipe calls for partially cooking the rice.

Each week one of the 100+ tasty video recipes from the Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Program is featured on the Mayo Clinic News Network, just in time for you to try at the weekend. You can also have the recipes delivered via the Mayo Clinic App.

Created by the executive wellness chef and registered dietitians at the Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Program. Find more recipes and other healthy-living insights on the Mayo Clinic App.