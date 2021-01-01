Imperial Valley News Center

Prison Official Pleads Guilty to Accepting Bribes to Smuggle Contraband to Inmates

Charlotte, North Carolina - A North Carolina man pleaded guilty Wednesday to a bribery and smuggling scheme in which he abused his position as a prison official to funnel drugs and other contraband into Caledonia Correctional Institution.

According to court documents, Ollie Rose III, 62, of Pleasant Hill, worked as a case manager at Caledonia Correctional Institution, a state prison in Halifax County. Rose admitted to agreeing to use his position, from at least November 2018 through October 2020, to smuggle contraband — including oxycodone, marijuana and synthetic cannabinoids — into the prison for inmates. Rose further admitted that he did so in exchange for payments ranging from $500 to $1,200 and received more than $40,000 in total in bribes. He was paid both in cash and via a mobile application, and he sometimes also accepted a portion of the drugs he smuggled into the prison as payment.

Rose pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to use a facility in interstate commerce in furtherance of unlawful activity and one count of extortion under color of official right. A sentencing date has been scheduled for the Sept. 7 term of court. Rose faces a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicholas L. McQuaid of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division and Special Agent in Charge Robert R. Wells of the FBI’s Charlotte Field Office made the announcement.

The case was investigated by the FBI, with significant assistance from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

