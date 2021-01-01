Imperial Valley News Center

San Diego Sector Agents Apprehend 37th Sex Offender in FY21

Boulevard, California - U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a man early Sunday morning who had been convicted of sex crimes in New York.

At approximately 1 a.m., agents in East County San Diego encountered a man they believed had entered the U.S. illegally. While questioning the man, they determined he was unlawfully present in the U.S.

Taking him to a nearby Border Patrol station for processing, record checks revealed that the Mexican national had been previously convicted of Sexual Abuse in the 1st Degree by Forceable Compulsion. The man also was a registered sex offender in New York State.

The 38-year-old man was subsequently expelled to Mexico.

"This year there has been an alarming uptrend in the apprehension of convicted sex offenders," said U.S. Border Patrol San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke. "Thankfully, our agents are continually on the alert for bad actors who attempt to cross the border illegally."

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance on corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.