Border Patrol Finds Five Abandoned Unaccompanied Migrant Children

Del Rio, Texas - U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Eagle Pass Station encountered five unaccompanied children near Normandy, May 9.

“It is heartbreaking to find such small children fending for themselves in the middle of nowhere,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin L. Skero II. “Unfortunately this happens far too often now. If not for our community and law enforcement partners, these little girls could have faced the more than 100-degree temperatures with no help.”

A Border Patrol agent assigned to the Eagle Pass Station was performing line watch operations when he responded to a call from a Maverick County constable concerning five undocumented migrant children near Normandy. The agent quickly responded and located the five female children – three Honduran nationals age 7, 3, 2 and; two Guatemalan nationals ages 5 and 11 months.

The children did not require medical attention and were transported to the Uvalde Station for processing pending transfer to Health and Human Services custody.

To report suspicious activity, call the Del Rio Sector’s toll free number at 1-866-511-8727.