Governor Newsom Statement on Death of Stockton Police Department Officer Jimmy Inn

Stockton, California - Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of Stockton Police Department Officer Jimmy Inn:

“It is with heavy hearts that Jennifer and I extend our sincere condolences to the loved ones and friends of yet another fallen California hero. Officer Inn put his life on the line to protect those who cannot protect themselves and will forever be remembered for his selfless sacrifice and dedication.”

On May 11, 2021, Officer Inn and his partner responded to a domestic violence call in the City of Stockton. Upon arrival, Officer Inn approached the residence and was shot by the suspect. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officer Inn, 30, had served with the Stockton Police Department since December 2015. He was a member of the Department’s honor guard, who honor fallen officers in other jurisdictions.

He is survived by his wife, Tela, who is also a Stockton Police Officer, as well as by a 7-month-old son, 12-year-old stepdaughter and 14-year-old stepson.

In honor of Officer Inn, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.