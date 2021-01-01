Imperial Valley News Center

California Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Unlawfully Possessing a Gun

Sacramento, California - U.S. District Judge Troy L. Nunley sentenced Billy Paul Dunn, 48, of Sacramento, today to 10 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

According to court documents, Dunn has been previously convicted of six felony offenses as well as misdemeanor crimes of violence for threats with intent to terrorize, assault with a deadly weapon, and battery on a non-cohabitating spouse. Dunn was released from state custody on Post Release Community Supervision in October 2019. In August 2020, Dunn was arrested with a loaded gun.

This case was the product of an investigation by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and the Sacramento County Probation Department with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Safe Streets Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Lee prosecuted the case.

This case is brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally based strategies to reduce violent crime. To learn more about Project Safe Neighborhoods, go to www.justice.gov/psn.