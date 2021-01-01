Imperial Valley News Center

California Man Sentenced to over 4 Years in Prison for Unlawfully Possessing Ammunition as a Felon

Sacramento, California - Carlos Biviescas, 29, of Vacaville, was sentenced Tuesday to four years and nine months in prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition, Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

According to court documents, in May 2020, Biviescas was arrested for driving on a suspended license. A search of his car revealed a backpack containing a ghost gun loaded with an extended magazine containing 29 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition. The backpack also contained an additional 21 additional rounds of ammunition. Biviescas cannot lawfully possess firearms or ammunition because he has previously been convicted of two felony offenses.

This case was the product of an investigation by the Vacaville Police Department, the Solano County District Attorney’s Office, the FBI’s Solano County Violent Crimes Task Force, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Adrian T. Kinsella prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally based strategies to reduce violent crime.