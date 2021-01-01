Imperial Valley News Center

Governor Newsom Announces Appointments

Sacramento, California - Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Jeffery Scott Christman, 50, of Roseville, has been appointed Chief Deputy Director of the Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development. Christman has been Deputy Director for the Center for Health Statistics and Informatics at the California Department of Public Health since 2020. He was Practice Area Leader for Data and Analytics at Slalom Consulting from 2019 to 2020. He served as Deputy Director and Chief Information Officer at the California Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development from 2014 to 2019, Acting Agency Chief Information Officer at the California Health and Human Service Agency from 2016 to 2017 and Chief of Public Health Informatics at the California Department of Public Health from 2013 to 2014. Christman was Program Director at California Health eQuality from 2012 to 2013, Assistant Director for the California Office of Health Information Integrity in 2012, eServices Program Manager at the California Department of Public Health from 2009 to 2010 and Project Manager at the Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development from 2001 to 2007. Christman was Director of Health Information Exchange and Meaningful Use at Adventist Health from 2010 to 2012 and Senior Account Executive at Esri from 2007 to 2009. Christman earned a Master of Planning and Development degree in health planning from the University of Southern California. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $175,008. Christman is a Democrat.

Gabriel J. Tiffany, 47, of Sacramento, has been appointed Chief Deputy Director at the Department of Conservation. Tiffany has been Chief Financial Officer at the Sacramento County Superior Court since 2019. He held multiple positions at the California Department of Fish and Wildlife from 2007 to 2019, including Deputy Director of Administration, Assistant Deputy Director of Administration and Budget Officer. Tiffany held multiple positions at the California Department of Finance from 2000 to 2013, including Principal Program Budget Analyst and Finance Budget Analyst. He was a Research Analyst at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center from 2004 to 2005 and a Consultant at School Facility Consultants from 1996 to 1999. Tiffany earned a Master of Public Policy degree from the University of Texas. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $157,176. Tiffany is a Democrat.

Ana Acton, 45, of Nevada City, has been appointed Deputy Director of the Independent Living and Community Access Division at the California Department of Rehabilitation. Acton has been Executive Director at FREED Center for Independent Living since 2013, Organic Farm Product Sales and Customer Service Representative for OLALA Farms since 1995, an Independent Contractor for the Cal Poly Corporation since 2019 and a Partner at Dunlap Enterprise LLC since 2019. She was Chief of the Independent Living and Assistive Technology Section at the California Department of Rehabilitation from 2010 to 2012 and Executive Director of FREED Center for Independent Living from 2007 to 2010, where she was Program Manager and Systems Change Advocate from 2004 to 2007. Acton was a Specialty Instructor for Twin Ridges Elementary School District from 2000 to 2003. She is a member of the Anthem Medi-Cal Managed Care Advisory Board, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services Access and Functional Needs Advisory Committee, the California Aging and Disability Resource Connection Advisory Committee and the California Foundation for Independent Living Centers. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $121,044. Acton is a Democrat.

Kenneth F. Ehrman, 52, of Oxnard, has been reappointed to the California Boating and Waterways Commission, where he has served since 2019. Ehrman has served as an Investigator for the California Department of Motor Vehicles since 1999. He was a Correctional Officer at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 1994 to 1999. Ehrman is Unit A Vice President of the California Statewide Law Enforcement Association and President of the Association of Motor Vehicle Investigators of California. He earned a Master of Science degree in law enforcement and public safety leadership from the University of San Diego. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Ehrman is a Democrat.

Victoria R. Martinez Muela, 48, of El Monte, has been appointed to the San Gabriel and Lower Los Angeles Rivers and Mountains Conservancy. Martinez Muela has been a Public Affairs Strategist for Wellnest Emotional Health and Wellness since 2021 and an El Monte City Councilmember since 2011. She was a Substitute Teacher at the El Monte Union High School District from 2014 to 2021 and On-Air Producer and Talent at iHeartRadio/CBS Radio from 2005 to 2012. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $75 per meeting. Martinez Muela is a Democrat.

Sandra Massa-Lavitt, 78, of Seal Beach, has been reappointed to the San Gabriel and Lower Los Angeles Rivers and Mountains Conservancy, where she has served since 2017. Massa-Lavitt has been a Seal Beach City Councilmember since 2014. She was a Contract Planner for the City of Lake Elsinore from 2005 to 2008, Director of Planning and Building for the City of South Pasadena in 2003 and Community Development Director for the City of La Habra Heights from 2002 to 2005. Massa-Lavitt was Planning Director for the City of Calimesa from 1998 to 2003, Interim Director of Community Development for the City of Manhattan Beach from 1999 to 2000 and Interim Planning Manager for the City of El Segundo from 1998 to 1999. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $75 per meeting. Massa-Lavitt is a Democrat.