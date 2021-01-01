Imperial Valley News Center

Pretty pricey sneakers

Imperial, California - Would you buy someone else’s used sneakers? Well, someone did just that recently and paid $1.8 million for the privilege, says the Association of Mature American Citizens. But these were not some run-of-the-mill “kicks,” as your kids might call them; they once belonged to Kanye West. Who is Kanye West? He’s a rapper -- a performer who kind of chants rather than sings.

Sotheby’s, the auction house, says the buyer was an outfit called RARES, an investment company that invests in sneakers. West’s Nike Air Yeezy 1 Prototypes broke the record for the most valuable sneakers on record and the first pair of sneakers to fetch more than a million dollars.