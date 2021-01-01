Imperial Valley News Center

On the Occasion of Koningsdag in the Netherlands

Washington, DC - Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State: "On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I send warm wishes to His Majesty King Willem-Alexander and to the people of the Kingdom of the Netherlands as you celebrate Koningsdag (King’s Day).

"This year we will celebrate together the reopening of the Netherlands Carillon, an important monument to the strength and longevity of our close partnership. Given in gratitude for U.S. assistance in the liberation and economic revitalization of the Netherlands after World War II, the Carillon is an enduring symbol of what we can achieve when we work together to overcome shared challenges.

"Through a difficult year, our friendship, based on our joint commitment to democratic values, has remained strong. I look forward to working with the Netherlands in the coming year to further strengthen our partnership and work toward solutions to global challenges including climate change, pandemic prevention and recovery, and transnational threats.

"Best wishes to the people of the Netherlands for a safe and joyous Koningsdag, and a promising year ahead."