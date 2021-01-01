Imperial Valley News Center

Residents of Davis, Sacramento and Roseville Indicted for International Drug Trafficking

Sacramento, California - A federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment Thursday against Parampreet Singh, 55, of Davis; Ranvir Singh, 38, of Sacramento; and Amandeep Multani, 33, of Roseville, charging them with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute at least 5 kilograms of cocaine, at least 1 kilogram of a mixture containing heroin, opium, and ketamine, Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

According to court documents, no later than August 2020, an investigation began into a drug trafficking organization that was based in Sacramento and extended to the greater Toronto Area in Canada. Parampreet Singh, Ranvir Singh and Multani allegedly were facilitating the trafficking of cocaine, heroin, opium, and ketamine across international borders. Between October 2020 and March 2021, the defendants arranged multiple kilogram-level drug deals with a Canadian undercover officer using encrypted applications on their cellphones.

This case is the product of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the York Regional Police in Canada, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and the Placer County Special Investigations Unit. Assistant U.S. Attorney David W. Spencer is prosecuting the case.

Parampreet Singh was ordered to be released upon posting a $6 million secured bond. Ranvir Singh was ordered to be released upon posting a $700,000 secured bond. Amandeep Multani was ordered detained pending trial.

If convicted, each defendant faces a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison and a $10 million fine. Any sentence, however, would be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables. The charges are only allegations; the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.