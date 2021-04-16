Imperial Valley News Center

Former San Francisco Resident Charged With Multi-Year Campaign Of Cyberstalking Against Three Minors

San Francisco, California - A federal grand jury has charged Ramajana Hidic Demirovic with cyberstalking and conspiracy to commit cyberstalking in connection with a scheme to harass and intimidate victims, including teenagers who had romantic relationships with the defendant’s co-conspirator, announced Acting United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and FBI Special Agent in Charge Craig D. Fair.

According to the indictment, Demirovic, 46, of San Francisco at the time of the alleged offense and currently of Brentwood, and her co-conspirator, sent hundreds of malicious, deceptive, and abusive communications intended to sabotage the personal relationships, social reputation, academic life, and work prospects of her intended victims. The indictment describes how Demirovic’s co-conspirator dated three male teenagers between February 2016 and March 2018. In each case, after the relationship ended, Demirovic engaged in a campaign to punish the victims.

Demirovic’s first victim, identified in the indictment as 14-year-old Victim A, allegedly dated Demirovic’s co-conspirator for a few days in February 2016. Demirovic contacted the victim’s mother with intimidating messages and allegedly appeared at the victim’s school and asked students where she could find the victim. Demirovic found Victim A, accosted him, and threatened to “rip [his] f*cking heart out.”

Demirovic’s abuse escalated later in 2016. Victim B, a 15-year-old, dated Demirovic’s co-conspirator in spring 2016. In July and August 2016, Demirovic sent Victim B multiple series of text messages. Among other things, she allegedly said that Victim B should be “condemned” and that he was “awful human being.” Demirovic also threatened that her husband would find Victim B and that “it’s not going to look pretty.” The abuse continued in fall 2016 when Demirovic called Victim B’s employer and school to report, falsely, that Victim B was physically abusive, used drugs, and had alcohol problems. Administrators at Victim B’s high school barred Demirovic from campus. By October, Demirovic and her co-conspirator were using Instagram to mock the minor.

Demirovic’s abuse escalated yet again beginning in 2018. Demirovic’s co-conspirator dated Victim C for about ten months from May 2017 until March 2018. What followed allegedly was a 17-month campaign of cyberstalking by Demirovic and her co-conspirator in an effort to humiliate Victim C and destroy his social relationships. Among other acts, in May 2018, the co-conspirators began using social media accounts systematically to impersonate Victim C and others. By June 2018, dozens of friends had reached out to Victim C in confusion and concern.

Later messages from Demirovic included a complaint to Title IX officers at Victim C’s university alleging that he “harassed and stalked” girls. Demirovic also sent vulgar text messages to Victim C’s prom dates, promoted falsities about Victim C’s supposed drug use, and visited Victim C’s home.

The indictment describes the toll that Demirovic’s alleged conduct took on her victims.

• Victim A began skipping field trips and singing classes when he knew Demirovic might be present. He grew anxious, depressed, and fearful. He sought therapeutic help. His grades slipped so far that his parents considered withdrawing him from school.

• Victim B deleted his social-media accounts, curtailed his friendships, and changed his phone number. He could not sleep, saw his grades decline, and began seeing a therapist after experiencing feelings of helpless, fearfulness, and distress. His mother disallowed him from taking the bus and hired a private driver to transport him to school and soccer practice.

• Victim C suffered panic attacks, sought therapeutic help, abandoned social media, and changed his phone number. He suffered social ostracism and permanent damage to his personal relationships. The indictment describes Victim C as “traumatized” and “a changed person.”

Demirovic is charged with one count of cyberstalking, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 2261A(2), and one count of conspiracy to commit cyberstalking, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 371.

An indictment merely alleges that crimes have been committed, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. If convicted of the cyberstalking count, the defendant faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, and a fine of $250,000. If convicted of the conspiracy count, the defendant faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, and a fine of $250,000. The court may also order an additional term of supervised release, restitution, and fines, however, any sentence following conviction would be imposed by the court only after consideration of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and the federal statute governing the imposition of a sentence, 18 U.S.C. § 3553.

Demirovic was arrested at her home on April 16, 2021. She made her initial court appearance this morning before United States Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley. She was released on April 19, 2021 on a bond. Her next court appearance is scheduled for April 27, 2021, at 3 p.m., before Judge Vince Chhabria, for purposes of arraignment or status conference.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Tartakovsky is prosecuting the case with assistance from Lance Libatique. The prosecution is the result of an investigation by the FBI.