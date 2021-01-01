Imperial Valley News Center

Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia Encouraged By Progress and Urges Continued Caution as 56th Assembly District Advances to Orange Tier

Sacramento, California - Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) has issued the following statement in response to the counties of Riverside and Imperial moving into the orange tier and Governor Newsom’s announcement regarding the next steps of California’s COVID-19 pandemic recovery:

“As our district moves into the orange tier and the vaccine eligibility expands, we urge residents to remain cautious, observe public health guidelines, and get vaccinated. This encouraging progress is a testament to our community’s resolve, collaboration, and diligent efforts to administer vaccines and curb the spread of COVID-19. We must each continue doing our part to protect one another as restrictions lift and California prepares to fully reopen our economy. We have made this progress together, and we will get through this together, stronger than ever.”