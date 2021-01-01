Imperial Valley News Center

Border Patrol Agent Prevents Woman’s Suicide

Pine Valley, California - A San Diego Sector (SDC) Border Patrol agent and off-duty firefighter prevented a woman from jumping off the Pine Valley Bridge along Interstate 8 early Tuesday morning.

At approximately 7 a.m., while driving eastbound on I-8, a Border Patrol agent observed a woman standing on the rails of the Pine Valley Bridge near the westbound traffic lanes. The agent quickly turned around and was joined by an off-duty firefighter. The agent and firefighter physically removed the woman from the edge of the bridge and secured her for her safety.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) was contacted and responded to the scene. The woman was transferred to CHP for care and assistance.

“A tragedy was avoided today thanks to the efforts of these heroes,” said Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke. “Even though border security is our primary mission, our agents respond to a multitude of significant events in the areas they patrol and consistently rise to the challenge.”