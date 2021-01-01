Imperial Valley News Center

AMO Marine Agents Collaborate with U.S. Marshals to Arrest Federal Fugitive

Miami, Florida - U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations (AMO) agents teamed up with U.S. Marshals on Wednesday to apprehend a wanted federal fugitive.

“Today’s case spotlight’s our agent’s versatility and ability to work closely with partners to get the job done,” stated Miami Air and Marine Branch Director Tony Arevalo. “Our agents were able to provide the needed maritime capability to make this arrest happen.”

AMO Marine Interdiction Agents (MIA), based in Marathon, headed out with Marshals in the early morning to execute a warrant service to a fugitive, John Raymond Martin, known to be living aboard a sailing vessel moored in Boot Key Harbor.

Shortly after the agents departed, an AMO aircrew spotted the suspect leaving his sailing vessel in a small dinghy, heading toward the Marathon City Marina, and relayed the information to the MIAs and Marshals.

The AMO aircrew vectored in the MIAs and Marshals to the suspects location, where the agents apprehended him, without incident, as he was attempting to tie up his dinghy.

AMO agents and Marshals took the fugitive into custody where he awaits final disposition.