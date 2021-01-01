Imperial Valley News Center

Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Gucci and Versace Counterfeit Items Worth Over $21K Seized

Port Huron, Michigan - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations at the Blue Water Bridge intercepted and seized a shipment containing 30 counterfeit designer products on March 2. The shipment was coming from Canada, and had the items been real, the MSRP for these products would have been over $21,000.

CBP Officers conducting enforcement operations identified a commercial conveyance shipment labeled as “clothes bags” and selected the shipment for further inspection. Numerous articles of clothing and handbags were discovered bearing marks such as Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Gucci and Versace. CBP determined that those marks had been counterfeited and illicitly used on low-quality items contrary to federal intellectual property laws.

“This is a great example of the work our officers do to protect consumers and the U.S. economy,” said John Nowak, Acting Port Director in Port Huron.

Commonly, these goods are sold in underground outlets and on third party e-commerce websites. Counterfeit commodities often fund smugglers and members of organized crime. Sold online and in stores, counterfeit goods hurt the U.S. economy, cost Americans their jobs, threaten consumer health and safety, and fund criminal activity. Visit the National IPR Coordination Center for more information about IPR including counterfeiting and piracy.

Counterfeit Gucci Shirt

Nationwide in Fiscal Year 2020, CBP seized 26,503 shipments containing goods that violated intellectual property rights. The total estimated value of the seized goods, had they been genuine, was nearly $1.3 billion. CBP has established an educational initiative to raise consumer awareness about the consequences and dangers that are often associated with the purchase of counterfeit and pirated goods. Information about the Truth Behind Counterfeits public awareness campaign can be found at https://www.cbp.gov/FakeGoodsRealDangers.