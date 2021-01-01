Imperial Valley News Center

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Issues Statement on Death and Injury of Capitol Police Officers

Washington, DC - U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland issued the following statement:

“The entire Department of Justice mourns with the U.S. Capitol Police and the family of Officer William Evans. Our thoughts are also with the other brave officer injured in the attack.

“As the members of the U.S. Capitol Police have demonstrated this year, they will give their all to defend the seat of our democracy. The Washington Field Office of the FBI is assisting the Metropolitan Police Department with their investigation of this tragic attack.”