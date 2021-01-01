Imperial Valley News Center

Border Patrol Agents Seize Methamphetamine and Fentanyl

Indio, California - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a woman attempting to smuggle methamphetamine and fentanyl early Sunday morning.

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents

seize dangerous drugs on Interstate 10.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m., when agents encountered a silver Toyota Yaris at the Chiriaco Summit exit off of Interstate 10. During the encounter, a Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted to the vehicle. Agents discovered three packages of suspected narcotics hidden in three battery power boosters in the back seat of the vehicle. The contents of the packages tested positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine and fentanyl. Agents arrested the woman and held her for further processing.

The total weight of the methamphetamine was 13.9 pounds with an estimated value of $38,225 and the total weight of the fentanyl was 6.24 pounds $90,560.

El Centro Sector turned over the driver, a 27-year-old United States citizen, the vehicle, and the narcotics to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office.