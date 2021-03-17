Imperial Valley News Center

FBI Investigating St. Patrick’s Day Bank Robbery

San Diego, California - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) San Diego Violent Crimes Task Force and San Diego Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the individual believed to be responsible for a bank robbery in San Diego, California.

On March 17, 2021, at approximately 4:15 p.m., a man entered the Wells Fargo Bank, located at 10675 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego, California, wearing a green sweatshirt. The man was wearing a black “beanie type” hat on his head and the hood of the sweatshirt was also worn over his head. Upon reaching a teller, the robber presented a message to the teller demanding money from the bank. After receiving a sum of cash, the robber fled on foot.

The robber’s lower face was covered by a light blue paper (COVID) facial mask.

Description of Robber:

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Age: Approximately mid-20s

Build: Medium

Height: Approximately 5’8” tall

Clothing: Green hooded sweatshirt, black hat, dark pants; Blue face mask

Weapon: None seen

If you have information regarding this robber, please contact: