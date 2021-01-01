Imperial Valley News Center

Library of Congress Announces Spring Concert Programming for 2020-2021 Season

Washington, DC - The Library of Congress will continue its critically acclaimed season of Concerts from the Library of Congress with an offering of virtual concerts, interviews and conversations with artists and composers, lectures, curator talks and educational programs. This spring’s events include dazzling performances and presentations in classical music, jazz and dance.

Consistent with social distancing and safety protocols in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the season is being presented entirely in an online format for the first time. All events will be made available at 8 p.m. ET on the scheduled premiere date on loc.gov/concerts, the Library’s YouTube channel and the Performing Arts at the Library of Congress Facebook page. All events of the season are free, and tickets are not required.

The spring series of the 2020-21 season kicks off on March 12 with a performance from the young musicians of the New World Symphony, followed by performances from Scottish pianist Steven Osborne on March 19 and the Dudok Quartet Amsterdam on March 26.

Dates for subsequent events of the season will be announced on a month-to-month basis. Patrons can find information about the concert series, including program updates at loc.gov/concerts and are also encouraged to subscribe to the Concerts & Performing Arts Events email alerts at loc.gov/subscribe/#music to receive updates on the coming month’s events.

Highlights of the season include two intimate chamber concert performances by the MET Orchestra Musicians, a special trio program and interview featuring Library of Congress Jazz Scholar Terri Lyne Carrington, an homage to great female singers in soul and jazz by vocalist and pianist Kandace Springs and a replication of a salon evening featuring music from the court of Louis XIII by the French period orchestra Ensemble Correspondances. A series of presentations will offer an inside look at the Library’s extensive dance collections.

The season’s performances will be presented with a constellation of interviews and online assets relating to the music performed — manuscripts, documents and artifacts only to be found at the world’s largest library. Patrons are also encouraged to make use of the Concerts from the Library of Congress LibGuide, which provides “best-of” selections of past lectures, concerts, conversations and collection items on a variety of musical topics.

MARCH 2021 PROGRAMS

Each program will be accessible at 8 p.m. ET unless otherwise noted.

Friday, March 12

New World Symphony

Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas introduces a special Library mini-residency project for The New World Symphony, America’s Orchestral Academy (NWS). Admired as a creative laboratory for the way music is taught, presented and experienced, NWS brings together brilliant young musicians for a fellowship program offering in-depth exposure to traditional and modern repertoire and professional development training. This program features a piano trio by Carlos Simon, a recipient of the 2021 Sphinx Medal for Excellence, who has recently received commissions from the New York Philharmonic, Philadelphia Orchestra, and Washington National Opera, among others.

Friday, March 19

Steven Osborne

Scottish pianist Steven Osborne performs the music of Debussy and Rachmaninoff, two specialties of the pianist, including works from the Library’s Sergei Rachmaninoff Collection.

Friday, March 26

Dudok Quartet Amsterdam

Dudok Quartet Amsterdam comes to the virtual stage with a program connecting Brahms with Webern and Ligeti. With its recordings garnering enthusiastic praise from publications like Gramophone, The Guardian and The Strad, the quartet is establishing a reputation as a dynamic ensemble with thoughtful programs that include their own transcriptions.