Consumer Health: Aging and sexual health

Imperial, California - Healthy aging is a hot topic. Whether you're concerned about weight gain, sex drive or chronic diseases, the key to healthy aging is a healthy lifestyle.

Sexual health is important at any age. An ongoing interest in sex, as well as satisfaction with the frequency and quality of sexual activity, is positively associated with health in later life.

There can be challenges when it comes to sex and aging, though. Physical changes, illness, disabilities and some medicines can make sex challenging or difficult to enjoy.

Discover which aspects of sexual health are likely to change as you age — and how you and your partner can adapt.