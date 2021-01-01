Imperial Valley News Center

Consumer Health: Preventing tension-type headaches

Scottsdale, Arizona - A tension headache is generally a diffuse, mild to moderate pain that's often described as feeling like a tight band around your head. A tension-type headache is the most common type of headache.

Stress is a common trigger of tension-type headaches. You can't avoid daily stress, but taking simple steps to manage your stress can help prevent headaches.

Healthy lifestyle choices regarding diet, exercise and sleep also can prevent tension-type headaches, as can relieving muscle tension and taking time to relax. Keeping a headache diary may help you identify triggers and spot patterns in your daily habits that contribute to your tension-type headaches.

Learn more about what you can do to head off the pain of tension-type headaches.