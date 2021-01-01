Imperial Valley News Center

CBP Arrests Nebraska man wanted for Nebraska charges of Sexual Assault of a Child

Sterling, Virginia - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Washington Dulles International Airport arrested a Nebraska man Friday on a warrant related to charges of three counts of first degree sexual assault of a child.

Officers arrested Kokou Domkpo, 42 years old, a Togolese national and United States lawful permanent resident living in Omaha, Nebraska, before he boarded a flight to Ethiopia. Dompko, was wanted by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Omaha.

CBP officers confirmed that the Douglas County warrant remained active and verified Domkpo to be the subject of the arrest warrant.

CBP officers turned Domkpo over to Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority (MWAA) Police to initiate extradition proceedings.

“This arrest illustrates how Customs and Border Protection’s unique border security mission supports our law enforcement partners by intercepting dangerous wanted fugitives allegedly fleeing prosecution and helping to return them to face their charges,” said Keith Fleming, Acting Director of Field Operations for the Baltimore Field Office.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

On a typical day last year, CBP processed more than one million travelers who arrived at airports, seaports and land border crossings across the United States, and arrested 23 wanted criminals at U.S. Ports of Entry. See what else CBP accomplished during a typical day in 2019.

The National Crime Information Center (NCIC) is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion.