Former PG&E Employee Sentenced to 22 Months in Prison for Fraud Conspiracy Involving $82.1M

Sacramento, California - A former PG&E employee was sentenced last week to 22 months in prison and ordered to pay $1,476,295 in restitution for a conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud and receiving kickback payments from a Stockton transportation company owned by his cousin, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced.

According to court documents, Ronald S. Schoenfeld, 65, of Goodyear, Arizona, formerly of Dublin, California, while employed at Pacific Gas and Electric Company, conspired to obtain contracts from PG&E for his cousin’s transportation business in exchange for kickbacks from that business worth approximately 2.5% of the value of the contracts. Schoenfeld concealed from PG&E his familial relationship with his co-conspirator from PG&E, provided confidential information to his co-conspirator, and, at times, directly intervened in the consideration of contracts between PG&E and his co-conspirator’s business, all contrary to PG&E’s policies.

From March 2007 through February 2015, PG&E paid at least $82.1 million to the business operated by Schoenfeld’s cousin for services it provided pursuant to PG&E contracts. During the same period, Schoenfeld’s co-conspirator paid him at least $1,476,295.15 in kickbacks for his role in the conspiracy.

This case was the product of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys André M. Espinosa and Tanya B. Syed prosecuted the case.