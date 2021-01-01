Imperial Valley News Center

NFF and Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame to Celebrate Black History Month with Special Tributes

Irving, Texas - The National Football Foundation (NFF) and the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta will celebrate Black History Month 2021 with a series of initiatives, including a special exhibit at the Hall, a web series, a panel event and a Q&A series with members of the NFF Board of Directors.

"College football has a rich history of being in the vanguard of shattering racial barriers," said NFF Chairman Archie Manning. "Ever since the first Black player took the field at a predominately white college in 1889, college football has helped integrate our country and overcome prejudices. We are extremely proud of this history, and it is a powerful testament of how football has made an impact well beyond the playing field."

"We're blessed to have these amazing men on the NFF Board," said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “They have distinguished themselves in all they’ve ever done. They provide a window into the richness that is Black history.”

Throughout the month of February, the NFF will release a Q&A series with members of the NFF Board, sharing their insights about Black History, social injustice in our country and their experiences on the gridiron. The series will include interviews with Arizona State Vice President for Athletics Ray Anderson, Blue Atlas Production President Thom Gatewood (Hall of Fame inductee from Notre Dame), former Ohio State Senior Advisor for Advancement Archie Griffin (Hall of Fame inductee from Ohio State), CEO EL-K Cigars and broadcaster Lincoln Kennedy (Hall of Fame inductee from Washington), Lott Auto Ventures Managing Partner Ronnie Lott (Hall of Fame inductee from Southern California), football legend Lynn Swann (Hall of Fame inductee from Southern California), MEAC Commissioner Dennis Thomas and Entergy Corporation Group President Rod West.

"As the birthplace of the civil rights movement and epicenter of college football, Atlanta is the perfect city to celebrate Black History Month," said Kimberly Beaudin, Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame CEO. "The many intersections of college football and Black history provide us with an amazing platform to share the stories of true trailblazers and inspire our community."

At the Hall in Atlanta, a new specially curated exhibit opens today, remaining on display through May 2021. The Blood, Sweat and Tears exhibit tells the story of integration in college football and dives into the journey of African American trailblazers that changed the landscape of the sport. The Hall will also host Not Your Average Hero, a web series on YouTube, featuring interviews conducted by Hall Historian Jeremy Swick with legendary college football pioneers including Kentucky's Nate Northington (Feb. 1), Mississippi's James Reed (Feb. 8), Kentucky's Wilbur Hackett (Feb. 15), Florida A&M's Albert Chester (Feb. 18) and College Football Hall of Fame inductee and Michigan State's Gene Washington (Feb. 22). All episodes will air at 12 p.m. ET.

The Hall will also host an esteemed panel Feb. 18 from 5:30 - 8 p.m. ET with speakers in a COVID-friendly environment. The event will also include a tour of the new exhibit and will be shared on the Hall of Fame's Facebook for non-attendees.

From its earliest days, the NFF has honored the African-Americans who forged the path for future generations. The NFF inducted the inaugural College Football Hall of Fame Class in 1951, including Duke Slater, the legendary tackle at the University of Iowa from 1918-21 who was the Hawkeyes' first Black All-American. The NFF's second class included famed Brown University running back Fritz Pollard, who played for the Bears from 1915-16 and was the first African-American to play in the Rose Bowl and subsequently the first to coach in the NFL.

African-Americans in the College Football Hall of Fame currently number 231 players and 13 coaches, and many of them used their exceptional skills to help integrate the game. The following list highlights several Hall of Famers along with many other notable African-Americans who helped pave the way.

Air Force

· Ernie Jennings, wide receiver from 1968-71, first Black First Team All-American at Air Force

Alabama

· Wilbur Jackson, running back from 1971-73, first African-American to accept a football scholarship at Alabama

· John Mitchell, offensive lineman from 1971-73, first African-American to play in a game at Alabama

· Dock Rone, Arthur Dunning, Melvin Leverett, Andrew Pernell and Jerome Tucker, the five Black walk-on players who participated in the 1967 spring practices

Amherst College (MA)

· William H. Lewis, center from 1889-91, joined William Tecumseh Sherman Jackson as the first African-American players ever at a predominantly white college, 2009 College Football Hall of Fame inductee, also played at Harvard where he became the first ever African-American to earn First Team All-America honors, became the first ever African-American assistant coach in the nation at Harvard

· William Tecumseh Sherman Jackson, halfback from 1889-91, joined Williams H. Lewis as the first African-American players ever at a predominantly white college

Arizona

· Fred Batiste, running back from 1949-52, first African-American to play at Arizona

Arizona State

· Emerson Harvey, defensive end from 1937-38, first African-American to play football at Arizona State

Arkansas

· Darrell Brown, tailback/cornerback from 1965-69, first African-American to play football at Arkansas

Arkansas State

· David Mitchell, running back from 1970-73, first African-American to play at Arkansas State

Army West Point

· Gary Steele, Army’s first black letterman from 1966-68, earning second-team All-American tight end honors in 1968

Auburn

· James Owen, fullback from 1969-72, first African-American to play at Auburn

Baylor

· John Hill Westbrook, running back from 1965-66, first African-American to play in the Southwest Conference

Boise State

· Aurelius Buckner, played from 1944-46, first African-American to play at Boise State (then Boise Junior College)

Boston College

· Lou Montgomery, running back from 1938-41, first African-American student-athlete at Boston College

Brown

· Fritz Pollard, running back from 1915-16, first African-American to play in the Rose Bowl, first Black running back to be named a Walter Camp All-American, 1954 College Football Hall of Fame inductee, first African-American to coach in the NFL

Buffalo

· Willie Evans, halfback from 1956-59, helped Buffalo secure its first invitation to play in a bowl game, but the Tangerine Bowl in Orlando, Florida, barred Black players. The team unanimously rejected the opportunity to play without Evans and Mike Wilson, a reserve end and the only other Black player on the team, making national news. Buffalo would not have another opportunity to play in a bowl game until 2009

BYU

· Bennie Smith, cornerback from 1971-72, first African-American to appear on the BYU roster

California

· Walter Gordon, interior lineman from 1915-18, first African-American from Cal, 1975 College Football Hall of Fame inductee, first African-American to receive a law degree from Cal

Clemson

· Marion Reeves, cornerback from 1971-73, first African-American to play at Clemson

Colorado

· Frank Clarke, wide receiver in 1955-56, first African-American to play football at Colorado, among first African-Americans to play in the Orange Bowl, also became the first African-American sports anchor at a Dallas television station

· John Wooten, offensive guard from 1956-58, one of the first African-Americans to earn All-America honors playing on the interior line, 2012 College Football Hall of Fame inductee, former chairman of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, which works in conjunction with the NFL in minority hiring practices

Colorado State

· John W. Mosley, fullback from 1939-42, first African-American to play in the Mountain States Conference

Cornell

· Jerome "Brud" Holland, first African-American to play at Cornell, 1965 College Football Hall of Fame inductee, U.S. ambassador to Sweden 1970-72, first African-American director of the New York Stock Exchange, 1971 NFF Distinguished American Award, 1985 Presidential Medal of Freedom

Dartmouth

· Matthew Bullock, 1901-03, the first African-American to play at Dartmouth, earning honorable mention All-American accolades in 1902. In 1904, he became head coach of Massachusetts Agricultural College (now the University of Massachusetts Amherst) as the first Black to be a head coach at a predominantly white college

Drake

· Johnny Bright, halfback from 1949-51, endured a notorious racially motivated attack during a game in 1951 while contending for the Heisman Trophy, 1984 College Football Hall of Fame inductee

Duke

· William Turner, played in 1966, along with Allen Parks as the first African-American players at Duke

· Allen Parks, played in 1966, along with William Turner as the first African-Americans players at Duke

East Carolina

· Paul Scott, played in 1966, first African-American student to receive a football scholarship to East Carolina

Florida

· Leonard George, defensive back from 1968-71, first African-American scholarship player at Florida

· Willie Jackson Sr., wide receiver from 1968-71, first African-American to play in a game at Florida

Florida State

· Ernest Cook, fullback in 1967, first African-American to sign a football scholarship at Florida State but left to play at Minnesota

· Calvin Patterson, played from 1968-69, second African-American to sign a football scholarship at Florida State and first African-American to play for Florida State on the freshman team

· James “JT” Thomas, receiver/defensive back from 1970-72, first African-American to play in a varsity game for Florida State (Sept. 12, 1970 against Louisville), one of four African-Americans to sign in 1969 to play on the freshman team and who would play together through the end of the 1972 season

· Bobby Anderson, interior defensive lineman from 1970-72, one of four African-Americans to sign in 1969 to play on the freshman team and who would play together through the end of the 1972 season

· Eddie McMillan, receiver/defensive back from 1970-72, one of four African-Americans to sign in 1969 to play on the freshman team and who would play together through the end of the 1972 season

· Charlie Hunt, defensive end/quarterback from 1970-72, one of four African-Americans to sign in 1969 to play on the freshman team and who would play together through the end of the 1972 season

Georgia

· Richard Appleby, wide receiver from 1971-74, one of the first African-Americans to play at Georgia

· Horace King, running back from 1971-74, one of the first African-Americans to play at Georgia

· Chuck Kinnebrew, defensive lineman from 1971-74, one of the first African-Americans to play at Georgia

· Clarence Pope, linebacker from 1971-74, one of the first African-Americans to play at Georgia

· Larry West, defensive back from 1971-74, one of the first African-Americans to play at Georgia

Georgia Tech

· Edward “Eddie” McAshan, quarterback from 1970-72, first African-American football player to start at Georgia Tech, first African-American scholarship player at Georgia Tech, first Black quarterback to start for a major university in the Southeast

· Karl “PeeWee” Barnes, defensive back/returner in 1972, first African-American walk-on player at Georgia Tech

· Greg Horne, tailback from 1971-73, second African-American scholarship player at Georgia Tech

· Joe Harris, linebacker from 1972-74, first African-America captain at Georgia Tech, third African-American scholarship player at Georgia Tech

Grambling

· Paul “Tank” Younger, fullback from 1945-48, first player from a historically Black college ever drafted in the NFL, 2000 College Football Hall of Fame inductee

· Buck Buchanan, tackle from 1959-62, first player from a historically Black college to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, 1996 College Football Hall of Fame inductee

· Doug Williams, quarterback 1974-77, first African-American quarterback to play in a Super Bowl, 2000 College Football Hall of Fame inductee

Harvard

· William H. Lewis, center from 1892-93, first ever African-American to earn First Team All-America honors, 2009 College Football Hall of Fame inductee, also played at Amherst as one of the first two African-American football players ever at a predominately white college

· Chester Pierce, tackle in 1947, first African-American to play in a game south of the Mason-Dixon Line

Houston

· Warren McVea, running back from 1965-67, first African-American to play at Houston

Illinois

· Claude “Buddy” Young, halfback in 1944; 1946, first African-American to play at Illinois, 1968 College Football Hall of Fame inductee, first African-American to work as an executive with a major sports league as a member of the NFL Commissioner's staff

· J.C. Caroline, halfback from 1953-54, first African-American elected captain at Illinois, 1980 College Football Hall of Fame inductee

Indiana

· Preston Eagleson, running back from 1893-95, first African-American to play football at Indiana, first African-American to earn an advanced degree from IU

· George Taliaferro, halfback in 1945, 1947-1948, first African-American drafted by an NFL team, 1981 College Football Hall of Fame inductee

Iowa

· Frank Kinney Holbrook, played from 1895-96, first African-American to play at Iowa

· Archie Alexander, tackle from 1910-12, second African-American player at Iowa

· Duke Slater, tackle from 1918-21, first African-American All-American at Iowa, first African-American as a member of the first College Football Hall of Fame Class in 1951, one of the first African-Americans to play professional football in the modern era

· Ozzie Simmons, played from 1934-35, endured racial targeting during the 1934 Minnesota game that led to the Minnesota and Iowa governors wagering a prize hog the following year to defuse the situation and eventually leading to the creation of the Floyd of Rosedale Trophy

Iowa State

· Jack Trice, tackle from 1922-23, first African-American student-athlete in the Big Six, Iowa State’s stadium is named in his honor, died to due injuries suffered during the 1923 Minnesota game with speculation that he was targeted for racial reasons and creating a hiatus between the two schools playing each other until 1989

Kansas

· Homer Floyd, running back/fullback from 1955-58, first Black captain in Kansas football history, went on to become an impactful human rights activist

Kansas State

· Veryl Switzer, halfback from 1950-53, first African-American scholarship player at Kansas State

Kentucky

· Nate Northington, running back and defensive back from 1966-67, first African-American to play varsity football in an SEC game when he played for the Wildcats against Ole Miss on Sept. 30, 1967

· Greg Page, defensive end in 1966-67, one of the first two African-Americans to sign to play football at Kentucky but in his second year died after a paralyzing neck injury in practice

· Wilbur Hackett, linebacker from 1968-70, first African-American captain in the SEC in any sport (1969), continued legacy of Northington and Page, joined Hogg as the first African-American football players to complete their careers at UK

· Houston Hogg, running back from 1969-70, continued legacy of Northington and Page, joined Hackett as the first African-American football players to complete their careers at UK

· Special Note: In honor of Northington, Page, Hackett and Hogg, Kentucky commissioned a statue made of the four pioneers, which is displayed at UK’s football training center next to Commonwealth Stadium

LSU

· Lora Hinton Jr., running back from 1971-75, first African-American to earn an athletic scholarship at LSU

· Mike Williams, cornerback from 1972-74, second African-American player at LSU

Louisiana Tech

· Fred Dean, defensive end from 1971-74, among first African-Americans to play at Louisiana Tech, 2009 College Football Hall of Fame inductee

Louisville

· Lawrence Simmons, played in 1952, first African-American to play at Louisville

Maryland

· Darryl Hill, wide receiver from 1962-63, first African-American on a team in a Southern conference, first African-American player in the ACC

Miami (FL)

· Ray Bellamy, wide receiver from 1967-70, first African-American on a football scholarship at Miami

Michigan

· George Jewett, fullback/halfback from 1890-93, first African-American to play in the Big Ten, later transferred to Northwestern and become the first African-American to play for the Wildcats as well

· Willis Ward, from 1932-34, second African-American and first in 40 years to play at Michigan, controversially excluded from playing in the 1934 Georgia Tech game for racial reasons

Michigan State

· Gideon Edward Smith, tackle from 1913-15, first African-American student-athlete at Michigan State (then known as Michigan Agriculture College)

· James McCrary, halfback from 1933-34, notoriously left behind for the Texas A&M game in 1934

· Albert Baker, end in 1934, notoriously left behind for the Texas A&M game in 1934

· Horace Smith, halfback and end from 1946-49, played during the reversal of the policy of “segregated integration” when Northern schools would not play African-American players against Southern schools, becoming one of the first to play in the South

· Don Coleman, tackle from 1949-51, Michigan State’s first unanimous All-American and first African-American All-American, 1975 College Football Hall of Fame inductee

· Willie Thrower, quarterback from 1949-52, first African-American quarterback to play in the Big Ten in 1950, first African-American to play quarterback in the NFL

· Clinton Jones, halfback from 1964-66, a member of the first foursome of African-American players inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame from the same freshman class and who played on Hall of Fame Coach Duffy Daugherty’s two national championship teams in the 1960s with multiple African-American players recruited from the South

· Bubba Smith, defensive end, from 1964-66, one of the key African-American players from the segregated South recruited by Hall of Fame Coach Duffy Daugherty to play in the North for Michigan State, winning two national championships and a member of the first foursome of African-American players inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame from the same freshman class

· Gene Washington, wide receiver from 1964-66, one of the key African-American players from the segregated South recruited by Hall of Fame Coach Duffy Daugherty to play in the North for Michigan State, winning two national championships and a member of the first foursome of African-American players inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame from the same freshman class

· George Webster, linebacker from 1964-66, one of the key African-American players from the segregated South recruited by Hall of Fame Coach Duffy Daugherty to play in the North for Michigan State, winning two national championships and a member of the first foursome of African-American players inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame from the same freshman class

· Herb Adderley, running back from 1958-60, first African-American player to be drafted by the Green Bay Packers, inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1980

Minnesota

· Bobby Marshall, played 1904-06, first African-American player at Minnesota and the second African-American in history to earn All-American honors twice, 1971 College Football Hall of Fame inductee

· Ellsworth Harpole, played 1931-33, the second African-American player at Minnesota

· Dwight Reed, a blocking end from 1935-37, received national attention when he was forced to watch the Gophers’ 1935 homecoming game from the press box because Tulane refused to play if he was on the field, endured a similar experience in 1936 against Texas, played on two Big Ten and National Championship teams

· Horace Bell, played from 1936-38, joined Reed in being held out of the 1936 Texas game

· Sandy Stephens, 1959-61, first African-American quarterback to earn First Team All-America honors, 2011 College Football Hall of Fame inductee

Mississippi

· James Reed, tailback 1973-75, played on the freshman team in 1972 before moving to varsity in 1973. Rushed for 1,309 yards and nine touchdowns during his career. Entrance to the Ole Miss athletics center named The Williams-Reed Football Foyer jointly in his honor with Ben Williams.

· Robert Jerry “Ben” Williams, defensive lineman 1972-75, first African-American to play at Mississippi, seeing action as a true freshman in 1972, first African-American from Ole Miss to earn First Team All-America honors, first African-American from Ole Miss to be inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame (1997). Entrance to the Ole Miss athletics center named The Williams-Reed Football Foyer jointly in his honor with James Reed.

Mississippi State

· Robert Bell, defensive tackle 1970-72, joined Frank Dowsing as the first African-Americans to play in a game for Mississippi State

· Frank Dowsing, defensive back from 1970-72, joined Robert Bell as the first African-Americans to play in a game for Mississippi State, 1972 NFF National Scholar-Athlete

Missouri

· Norris Stevenson, running back from 1958-60, joined Mel West as the first African-Americans to play at Missouri

· Mel West, running back from 1958-60, joined Norris Stevenson as the first African-Americans to play at Missouri

Navy

· Calvin Huey, wide receiver from 1963-64, first African-American to play at any of the service academies

Nebraska

· George Flippin, running back from 1891-94, first African-American to play at Nebraska

Nebraska Omaha

· Marlin Briscoe, quarterback from 1964-67, 2016 College Football Hall of Fame inductee, considered the first starting black quarterback in the NFL’s modern era

Nevada

· Arthur James, played in 1921, first African-American to play at Nevada

· Marion Motley, fullback from 1941-43, one of the first African-Americans to play professional football in the modern era

New Mexico

· Joseph Gale, quarterback from 1956-57, joining Velmer Corley as the first African-American players at New Mexico. Gale was the first to play in a game, and Corley did not see action

· Velmer Corley was a freshman member of the team with Joseph Gale in 1956 as the first African-American football players at New Mexico, but Corley did not see action because freshmen were not allowed to play

New Mexico State

· Pervis Atkins, halfback from 1958-60, remains the only First Team All-American in school history, 2009 College Football Hall of Fame inductee

· JoKelly, halfback from 1955-58, first African American player at New Mexico State and just the second to be selected in the NFL Draft

North Carolina

· Ricky Lanier, quarterback from 1967-69, first African-American scholarship player at North Carolina

NC State

· Marcus Martin, defensive back from 1967-69, first African-American to play at NC State

· Clyde Chesney, linebacker from 1969-71, first African-American to start at NC State and the ACC’s first Black All-Academic player

North Texas

· Abr Haynes, running back from 1956-59, first African-American player at a major Texas college, two-time All-MVC

Notre Dame

· Aaron W. Dyson, an ex-GI from Indianola, Mississippi, becomes the first African-American to try out for the Notre Dame football team in 1949

· Wayne Edmonds, lineman from 1953-55, first African-American to play at Notre Dame and earn a monogram on the football team, member of the undefeated national championship team, played in the 1953 game moved to South Bend because Georgia Tech refused to play a team at home in Atlanta with black members

· Thom Gatewood, a 2015 College Football Hall of Fame inductee and a split end from 1969-71 at Norte Dame; the first African-American in history to serve as captain of the Fighting Irish football team; named an NFF National Scholar-Athlete in 1971; serves on the advisory board for the “Healthy Children, Healthy Futures” initiative, which fosters fitness and nutrition in inner city communities and volunteers for Minority Athletes Networking Etc.; joined the NFF Board of Directors in 2016.

· Richard Washington, halfback in 1953, played with Wayne Edmonds on the undefeated national championship team, played in the 1953 game moved to South Bend because Georgia Tech refused to play a team at home in Atlanta with black members

· Aubrey Lewis, halfback from 1955-57, first African-American student-athlete to serve as a captain for any Irish varsity sport, claiming the honor as a member of the track team

Northwestern

· George Jewett, fullback/halfback from 1893-94, first African-American to play at Northwestern, holds the distinction as the only person to be the first African-American to play at two Big Ten schools, having previously been the first at Michigan as well

· Alton Washington, played from 1898-1901, second African-American football player at Northwestern

· Joe Lattimore, played in 1900, joining Alton Washington and giving Northwestern the first pair of Black teammates in the conference

· Ron Burton, halfback from 1957-59, first African-American to earn First Team All-American honors at Northwestern, 1990 College Football Hall of Fame inductee

Ohio

· Arthur Carr, quarterback from 1903-04, believed to be Ohio University's first black student-athlete, and he may have been the first black quarterback of any predominately White university. He went on to become a successful physician and Howard University Medical School professor.

Ohio State

· William Bell, lineman from 1929-1931, sidelined because of racial tensions against Navy as a junior and against Vanderbilt as a senior

· Bill Willis, tackle from 1942-44, first African-American on a national championship team, one of the first African-Americans to play professional football in the modern era, 1971 College Football Hall of Fame inductee

· Jim Parker, guard from 1954-1956, first Ohio State player to win the Outland Trophy, 1974 College Football Hall of Fame inductee

· Fred Patterson, player from 1891-93, first African-American at Ohio State and second to play for a Big Ten school

Oklahoma

· Prentice Gautt, running back from 1956-59, first Black football player at Oklahoma, 2005 recipient of the NFF Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football Award

Oklahoma State

· Chester Pittman, halfback from 1957-60, first African-American to letter at Oklahoma State

Oregon

· Robert “Bobby” Robinson, quarterback, halfback, receiver, defensive back from 1926-29, along with teammate Charles Williams became first African-American starting quarterbacks in college football and first Black student-athletes at Oregon

· Charles Williams, fullback, halfback, quarterback, defensive back from 1926-29, along with teammate Bobby Robinson became first African-American starting quarterbacks in college football and first Black student-athletes at Oregon

Oregon State

· Dave Mann, punter/running back from 1951-54, first African-American to play at Oregon State

Penn State

· Dave and Harry Alston, brothers on 1941 Penn State freshman team, first black players at Penn State, Dave passed away in 1942 before joining the varsity team and Harry left the school

· Wallace “Wally” Triplett III, halfback from 1945-48, first African-American to start for Penn State, first Black student-athlete to earn a varsity letter, first Nittany Lion to be selected in the NFL Draft, first African-American to play in the Cotton Bowl along with teammate Dennie Hoggard

· Dennie Hoggard, played 1946-48, first African-American to play in the Cotton Bowl in 1948 along with teammate Wally Tripplett

Pittsburgh

· Allen Carter, played in 1945, first African-American to play at Pittsburgh

· Bobby Grier, fullback from 1952-55, first African-American to play in the Sugar Bowl

Purdue

· Lamar Lundy, defensive end from 1953-56, first African-American scholarship player at Purdue

· Karl Singer, an offensive tackle from 1963-65, Purdue’s first African-American player to earn First Team All-America honors as he protected Hall of Fame quarterback Bob Griese in 1965

· John Charles, a defensive back from 1964-66, second African-American Boilermaker player to earn First Team All-America status and the MVP of the 1967 Rose Bowl game

· Leroy Keyes, a halfback from 1966-68, inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1990 as Purdue’s first African American player to receive the honor and the first African-American inducted into the Purdue Athletics Hall of Fame as an inaugural member in 1994

Rice

· Stahle Vincent, quarterback from 1969-71, one of the first three African-American players at Rice, first African-American quarterback in Southwest Conference

· Rodrigo Barnes, linebacker from 1969-71, one of the first three African-American players at Rice, first African-American to be named to an All-SWC Defensive Team

· Mike Tyler, defensive back from 1969-71, one of the first three African-American players at Rice

Rutgers

· Paul Robeson, end from 1915-18, first African-American to play football at Rutgers, 1995 College Football Hall of Fame inductee, named one of the 10 most important Black men in American history by Ebony Magazine

SMU

· Jerry LeVias, wide receiver from 1966-68, first African-American player on scholarship in Southwest Conference history, 2003 College Football Hall of Fame inductee

San Francisco

· Ollie Matson, member of the 1951 undefeated Dons that did not play in a bowl game because of the team’s refusal to play without their African-American players, 1976 College Football Hall of Fame inductee

South Carolina

· Jackie Brown, wide receiver from 1970-72, first African-American to start and earn a varsity letter at South Carolina

· Carlton Haywood, running back, first African-American recruited to South Carolina, played on the 1969 freshman team, redshirted in 1970 and earned a varsity letter in 1971

Southern California

· Brice Taylor, guard from 1924-26, first African-American to play at USC, first All-American at USC despite having only one hand

· Sam Cunningham, fullback from 1970-72, member of first all-Black backfield in Division I history, 2010 College Football Hall of Fame inductee, played in historic 1970 game between Alabama and USC

Southern Mississippi

· Willie Heidelberg, running back from 1970-71, first African-American to play at Southern Miss

Springfield College (MA)

· Roscoe C. Brown, Jr., offensive and defensive end from 1939-42, one of the Tuskegee Airmen and the first pilot to shoot down a newer, faster German Messerschmitt Me-262 jet during World War II, 2012 NFF Gold Medal recipient

Syracuse

· Wilmeth Sidat-Singh, played halfback in Syracuse’s single-wing offense, a position similar to today’s quarterback, from 1937-39; prohibited from playing in the 1937 game at Maryland, which the Orange lost 13-0, but played the following year at home in a 53-0 victory against the Terrapins; became a Tuskegee Airman, dying during a 1943 training mission

· Jim Brown, running back from 1954-56, one of the first African-Americans to utilize his on-field accomplishments as a platform for creating off-field opportunities as an actor and social activist, 1995 College Football Hall of Fame inductee

· Ernie Davis, running back from 1959-61, first African-American Heisman Trophy recipient, 1979 College Football Hall of Fame inductee

· Bernie Custis, quarterback from 1948-50, who is widely considered the first Black player to play professionally after being drafted by the Cleveland Browns but refusing to play safety instead opting to go to the Canadian Football League as a quarterback with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Tennessee

· Lester McClain, wide receiver from 1968-70, first African-American to play at Tennessee

· Condredge Holloway, quarterback from 1972-74, first African-American to start at quarterback in SEC

Texas

· Julius Whittier, offensive lineman from 1970-71, the first African-American football letterman at Texas

Texas A&M

· Hugh McElory, wide receiver from 1969-71, first African-American to play at Texas A&M

TCU

· Linzy Cole, wide receiver from 1968-71, first African-American to play at TCU

Texas Tech

· Danny Hardaway, running back from 1969-70 first African-American to play at Texas Tech

Troy

· Cliff Dunham, played in 1971, first African-American to play at Troy

Tulsa

· Willie Townes, defensive lineman from 1963-65, first African-American to play at Tulsa

UCLA

· Jackie Robinson, halfback from 1939-40, first African-American Major League Baseball player, member of highly-integrated UCLA team, 1997 NFF Gold Medal recipient

· Woody Strode, end in 1939, member of highly-integrated UCLA team, one of the first African-Americans to play professional football in the modern era, became a successful actor

· Kenny Washington, running back from 1937-40, member of highly-integrated UCLA team, 1956 College Football Hall of Fame inductee, one of the first African-Americans to play professional football in the modern era

Vanderbilt

· Taylor Stokes, kicker from 1969-72, first African-American Vanderbilt scholarship player and the first to play for the Commodores.

Virginia Tech

· John Dobbins, fullback from 1971-73, first African-American to play at Virginia Tech

Washington

· Hamilton Greene, halfback 1923, first African-American player and letterman at Washington, member of 1924 Rose Bowl team

West Virginia

· Richard Leftridge, running back from 1963-65, first African-American to play at West Virginia

Wisconsin

· Leo Vinton Butts, guard in 1918, first African-American to play at Wisconsin

· Sidney Williams, quarterback from 1956-58, first African-American starting quarterback in the modern Big Ten Conference

· Ed Withers, defensive halfback from 1949-51, first African-American at Wisconsin to earn First Team All-American honors

Wyoming

· Taft Harris, 1933, first African-American to play at Wyoming

· Black 14, a group of 14 players who were invited back to campus in 2019 as an apology on the 50th anniversary of their dismal from the team for partaking in a peaceful protest and wearing black armbands before the 1969 Wyoming v. BYU game

Yale

· Levi Jackson, running back from 1946-49, first African-American captain at Yale

Coaches

· Sylvester Croom (Mississippi State), coached the Bulldogs from 2004-08, first African-American head coach in Southeastern Conference history

· Dennis Green (Northwestern, Stanford), first African-American head coach in the Big Ten at Northwestern from 1981-85

· Rudy Hubbard (Florida A&M), first African-American head coach to win the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision (formerly Division I-AA) Championship, winning the first edition of the game ever played in 1978, first Black assistant coach at Ohio State from 1968-73, 2021 College Football Hall of Fame electee.

· Willie Jeffries (South Carolina State, Wichita State, Howard), coached from 1973-2001, first African-American head coach in Division I history (1979, Wichita State), 2010 College Football Hall of Fame inductee

· Billy Joe (Cheyney [PA], Central State [OH], Florida A&M, Miles [AL]), three-time MEAC Coach of the Year, won two NAIA National Championships; served as an assistant coach at Maryland in 1971, becoming the first African-American coach in the Atlantic Coast Conference, 2007 College Football Hall of Fame inductee

· Eddie Robinson (Grambling State), coached the Tigers from 1941-97, first college football coach to break the 400-win barrier, namesake of Football Writers Association of America’s coach of the year trophy and Grambling State’s stadium, 1997 College Football Hall of Fame inductee, 1992 NFF Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football Award recipient, sent more than 200 players to the NFL – including the league’s first African-American player from a historically Black college – Tank Younger (a 2000 College Football Hall of Fame inductee)

· Tyrone Willingham, first African-American head coach to take a team to the Rose Bowl in 2000 while with Stanford, first African-American head coach in any sport at Notre Dame

· Sidney Lane, assistant coach at Utah State from 1968-70, first full-time African American coach hired in major college football

· Bill Hayes, assistant coach at Wake Forest from 1973-75, one of the early African-American coaches in the Atlantic Coast Conference

Administrators

· Gene Smith, Notre Dame defensive end from 1973-76, first African-American NACDA President, 2008 NFF John L. Toner Award recipient, athletics director at Eastern Michigan, Iowa State, Arizona State, Ohio State

Ozzie Newsome, Alabama wide receiver from 1974-77, first African-American NFL General Manager, 1994 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee