Imperial Valley News Center

Governor Newsom Signs Executive Order to Help Bolster State’s Vaccination Efforts

Sacramento, California - On the heels of newly announced improvements to the state’s vaccination plan, Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an executive order to bolster the state’s efforts to vaccinate as many Californians as possible as quickly as possible.

To help maximize the number of health care professionals and providers administering vaccines, the order confirms that existing law – which protects certain health care professionals and providers from legal liability when they render services at the request of state or local officials during a state of emergency – protects those health care professionals and providers when they participate in the state’s vaccine administration program. The order also makes clear that this protection extends to others – for instance, pharmacy technicians – working under their supervision or instruction, consistent with applicable state directives and guidance.

The order also directs the Department of Consumer Affairs’ disciplinary bodies to prioritize disciplinary proceedings and investigations against licensees who are alleged to have diverted vaccine supplies for financial gain, providing reassurance to vaccinators that they are protected from professional discipline when otherwise performing their duties.