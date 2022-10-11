Washington, DC - Thirty Nominations Sent to the Senate:
- Terrence M. Andrews, of California, to be a Judge of the United States Court of Federal Claims for a term of fifteen years, vice Edward J. Damich, term expired.
- Raúl M. Arias-Marxuach, of Puerto Rico, to be United States Circuit Judge for the First Circuit, vice Juan R del Valle Torruella, deceased.
- John M. Barger, of California, to be a Member of the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board for a term expiring October 11, 2022, vice David Avren Jones, term expired.
- Joseph L. Barloon, of Maryland, to be a Judge of the United States Court of International Trade, vice Leo Maury Gordon, retired.
- Melanie J. Bevan, of Florida, to be United States Marshal for the Middle District of Florida for the term of four years, vice William Benedict Berger, Sr., term expired.
- Rahkel Bouchet, of the District of Columbia, to be an Associate Judge of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia for the term of fifteen years, vice John Ramsey Johnson, retired.
- Robert Benedict Bowes, of Virginia, to be a Commissioner of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission for a term expiring April 13, 2025, vice Brian D. Quintenz, term expired.
- Brian P. Brooks, of California, to be Comptroller of the Currency for a term of five years, vice Joseph Otting.
- Christopher Bancroft Burnham, of Connecticut, to be a Member of the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board for a term expiring September 25, 2024, vice Ronald David McCray, term expired.
- Maria Teresa Bonifacio Cenzon, of Guam, to be Judge for the District Court of Guam for the term of ten years, vice Frances Marie Tydingco-Gatewood, term expired.
- Charles W. Cook, Jr., of Mississippi, to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the Tennessee Valley Authority for a term expiring May 18, 2025, vice Richard Capel Howorth, term expired.
- William A. Douglass, of Florida, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.
- Frank Dunlevy, of California, to be a Member of the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board for a term expiring September 25, 2022, vice Michael D. Kennedy, term expired.
- Sharon E. Goodie, of the District of Columbia, to be an Associate Judge of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia for the term of fifteen years, vice Robert E. Morin, retired.
- Mark Van Dyke Holmes, of New York, to be a Judge of the United States Tax Court for a term of fifteen years. (Reappointment)
- John P. Howard, III, of the District of Columbia, to be an Associate Judge of the District of Columbia Court of Appeals for the term of fifteen years, vice Kathryn A. Oberly, retired.
- John Chase Johnson, of Oklahoma, to be Inspector General, Federal Communications Commission. (New Position)
- Dennis Dean Kirk, of Virginia, to be a Member of the Merit Systems Protection Board for the term of seven years expiring March 1, 2023, vice Susan Tsui Grundmann, term expired.
- Stephen Andrew Kubiatowski, of Kentucky, to be a Judge of the United States Court of Federal Claims for a term of fifteen years, vice Margaret Mary Sweeney, term expired.
- Edmund G. LaCour Jr., of Alabama, to be United States District Judge for the Middle District of Alabama, vice Andrew Lynn Brasher, elevated.
- Danny Lam Nguyen, of the District of Columbia, to be an Associate Judge of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia for the term of fifteen years, vice Carol A. Dalton, retired.
- Grace Karaffa Obermann, of Virginia, to be a Judge of the United States Court of Federal Claims for a term of fifteen years, vice Susan G. Braden, term expired.
- Mark A. Robbins, of the District of Columbia, to be an Associate Judge of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia for the term of fifteen years, vice Michael L. Rankin, retired.
- Ricky Roden, of Alabama, to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the Tennessee Valley Authority for the remainder of the term expiring May 18, 2021, vice James R. Thompson, III.
- Carl Ezekiel Ross, of the District of Columbia, to be an Associate Judge of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia for the term of fifteen years, vice Judith Bartnoff, retired.
- Vijay Shanker, of the District of Columbia, to be an Associate Judge of the District of Columbia Court of Appeals for the term of fifteen years, vice John R. Fisher, retired.
- Elizabeth J. Shapiro, of the District of Columbia, to be an Associate Judge of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia for the term of fifteen years, vice Lee F. Satterfield, term expired.
- Judy Shelton, of California, to be a Member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System for the unexpired term of fourteen years from February 1, 2010, vice Janet L. Yellen, resigned.
- John C. Truong, of the District of Columbia, to be an Associate Judge of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia for the term of fifteen years, vice Wendell P. Gardner, Jr., retired.
- Chad F. Wolf, of Virginia, to be Secretary of Homeland Security, vice Kirstjen Nielsen, resigned.