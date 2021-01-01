Imperial Valley News Center

Treating bladder control problems in women

Rochester, Minnesota - Urinary incontinence, or the loss of bladder control, is a common and often embarrassing problem. Severity can range from occasionally leaking urine when you cough or sneeze to having an urge to urinate that's so sudden and strong that you don't get to a toilet in time.

Bladder control problems may require medical attention for several reasons. Reduced bladder control may cause you to restrict your physical activities or withdraw from social interactions. Sometimes bladder control problems may be caused by a serious underlying medical condition, such as diabetes or kidney disease.

There are some lifestyle strategies that may ease your symptoms. Health care providers often call these strategies lifestyle modifications or behavior therapies. You can try these techniques before trying other types of treatment, such as medications or surgery, or in combination with them.

If you're one of the many women who experience bladder control problems, don't let embarrassment keep you from getting the help you need. Here's what you need to know about seeking treatment for your bladder control problem.