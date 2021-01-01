Imperial Valley News Center

Blade II Electric Mountain Bike Revolution via FLX

San Diego, California - Join Rob Rast and Juston Case ar they dive into Blade II oh my Electric Mountain Bike Revolution via FLX via America Newscape.

Rob Rast a founder of FLX Bike and Miles Board. FLX Bike Electric Bikes and Miles Board Electric Skateboards Powering your Adventures with pure Awesomeness Unlike other eBike companies, FLX and MilesBoard ditched the middle man method, and instead created their own distribution center. This way they could personally oversee every aspect of the production process, and offer their customers a direct-to-consumer price point. This business model is what allows them to create affordable transportation that is equipped with the best components available. To FLX & Miles Board, you’re more than just a customer- you are a part of the team.

