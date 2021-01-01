Imperial Valley News Center

FBI Requests Public Assistance to Identify La Mesa Bank Robber

La Mesa, California - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) San Diego Violent Crimes Task Force and the La Mesa Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the individual believed to be responsible for a bank robbery in La Mesa, California.

On December 28, 2020, at approximately 1:10 p.m., a man robbed the Bank of the West, located at 8690 Center Dr., La Mesa, California. The man, like other customers, waited in line until he was called by a teller. When he approached the teller, the robber produced a note demanding money from the bank. The note threatened that the robber possessed a bomb. No bomb or weapon was seen by witnesses inside the bank. After receiving money from the teller, the robber fled on foot.

During the robbery, the robber wore a black long-sleeved hoodie sweatshirt with the hood pulled over his head and a baseball hat. He also wore a white bandana. Following the robbery, investigators obtained additional surveillance photos of the robber near the bank where the man can be seen wearing a long-sleeved T-shirt rather than the black hoodie. The robber, however, was still wearing the same white bandana face covering and pants.

Description of robber:

Sex: Male

Race: White

Age: Approx. 25-30 years old

Height: 5’10” tall

Other: Longer hair and freckles on face

Clothing: Black long-sleeve hoodie, dark pants, a white bandana face covering and a baseball hat; long-sleeve T-shirt

If you have information regarding this robber, please contact: