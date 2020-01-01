Imperial Valley News Center

Iranian Cyber Actors Responsible for Website Threatening U.S. Election Officials

Washington, DC - The FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) possess highly credible information indicating Iranian cyber actors almost certainly were responsible for the creation of a website called Enemies of the People, which contained death threats aimed at U.S. election officials in mid-December 2020.

The FBI has identified multiple domains, to include the main site, enemiesofthepeople.org, that contained personal information and photographs for a number of U.S. officials and individuals from private sector entities involved with the 2020 election. The FBI has confirmed the main site is currently inactive.

In addition, threatening emails were sent to the officials from the following email addresses:

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The post-election creation of the Enemies of the People website demonstrates an ongoing Iranian intent to create divisions and mistrust in the United States and undermine public confidence in the U.S. electoral process. As referenced in Joint Cybersecurity Advisories AA20-296B and AA20-304A, and FBI FLASH Message ME-000138-TT, the FBI and CISA have previously warned that Iranian cyber actors were likely intent on influencing and interfering with the 2020 U.S. elections.

The FBI and CISA urge the public to critically evaluate the sources of the information they consume and to seek out reliable and verified information.

The FBI is responsible for investigating malign foreign influence operations and malicious cyber activity targeting election infrastructure and other U.S. democratic institutions. The FBI also investigates federal election crimes and violent crimes, including threats of violence against U.S. election or other public officials. CISA is responsible for protecting the nation’s critical infrastructure from physical and cyber threats.

The FBI and CISA provide services and information to uphold the security, integrity, and resiliency of the U.S. electoral process. The FBI will continue to aggressively investigate credible threats made against U.S. election officials through any media, including websites and telephonic or electronic communications.

Victim Reporting and Additional Information

The FBI encourages the public to report information concerning suspicious or criminal activity to their local field office or online at tips.fbi.gov.