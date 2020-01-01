Imperial Valley News Center

Sacramento Man Charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl Pills

Sacramento, California - A federal grand jury returned a one-count indictment Thursday against Sabian Quesada, 22, of Sacramento, charging him with possession with intent to distribute at least 40 grams of fentanyl, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced.

According to court documents, on November 13, Quesada was found to be in possession of a significant number of counterfeit oxycodone hydrochloride pills containing fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opiate known to cause overdoses and death, even in small quantities.

This case is the product of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, and the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney James Conolly is prosecuting the case.

If convicted, Quesada faces a maximum statutory penalty of 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine. In addition, the crime with which he is charged carries a statutory mandatory minimum of five years in prison. Any sentence, however, would be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables. The charges are only allegations; the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.