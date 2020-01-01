Imperial Valley News Center

President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Appoint Individuals to Key Administration Posts

Washington, DC - Tuesday, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

Pam Bondi, of Florida, to be a Member of the Board of Trustees of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Edward McMullen, Jr., of South Carolina, to be a Member of the Board of Trustees of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Paolo Zampolli, of New York, to be a Member of the Board of Trustees of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Hope Charlotte Hicks, of Connecticut, to be a Member of the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.

Derek S. Lyons, of Texas, to be a Member of the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.

Amy Hanson Swonger, of North Carolina, to be a Member of the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.

Richard Grenell, of California, to be a Member of the United States Holocaust Memorial Council.

Martin Oliner, of New York, to be a Member of the United States Holocaust Memorial Council.

Susan Levine, of Arizona, to be a Member of the United States Holocaust Memorial Council.

Tim Pataki, of Maryland, to be a Member of the Board of Trustees of the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in the Smithsonian Institution.

Stephanie Grisham, of Arizona, to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the National Board for Education Sciences.

Jeremy Carl, of Montana, to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the National Board for Education Sciences.

Russell Vought, of Virginia, to be a Member of the Board of Visitors to the United States Naval Academy.

Alexander B. Gray, of Florida, to be a Member of the Board of Visitors to the Coast Guard Academy.

Francis John Brooke, Jr., of Virginia, to be a Member of the Board of Visitors to the United States Merchant Marine Academy.

Steven W. Spandle, of New Jersey, to be a Member of the Commission on Fine Arts.

Chas Fagan, of North Carolina, to be a Member of the Commission on Fine Arts.

Rodney Mims Cook, Jr., of Georgia, to be a Member of the Commission on Fine Arts.

Perry Guillot, of New York, to be a Member of the Commission on Fine Arts.

Ezra Cohen, of the District of Columbia, to be a Member and Chairperson of the Public Interest Declassification Board.

Julie Strauss, of Virginia, to be a Member of the President’s Advisory 1776 Commission.

Peter Lamelas, MD, of Florida, to be a Member of the Medal of Valor Review Board.

Gregory Smith, of Utah, to be the United States Commissioner of the Upper Colorado River Commission.

Buffie Anderson, of Texas, to be a Member of the President’s Committee for People with Intellectual Disabilities.

Kurt A. Kondrich, of Pennsylvania, to be a Member of the President’s Committee for People with Intellectual Disabilities.

Kristin Yodock, of California, to be a Member of the President’s Committee for People with Intellectual Disabilities.

Marcus David Bachmann, of Minnesota, to be a Member of the President’s Committee for People with Intellectual Disabilities.

Norma Thompson, of Connecticut, to be a Member of the National Museum and Library Services Board.

Jennie Stapp, of Montana, to be a Member of the National Museum and Library Services Board.

Guy Pinkman, of Nebraska, to be a Member of the Advisory Committee to the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation.

Lynn Franzoi, of California, to be a Member of the Advisory Committee to the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation.

Preston Crabill, of Michigan, to be a Member of the Advisory Committee to the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation.

Sheriff Grady Judd, of Florida, to be a Member of the Coordinating Council on Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.

Michael J. Gableman, of Wisconsin, to be a Member of the Coordinating Council on Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.

Von L. Best, of Texas, to be a Member of the Coordinating Council on Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.

Rachel Fulton Brown, of Illinois, to be a Member of the Cultural Property Advisory Committee.

Jenni Sue Jessen, of Colorado, to be a Member of the United States Advisory Council on Human Trafficking.

Kwami P. Adoboe-Herrera, of Ohio, to be a Member of the United States Advisory Council on Human Trafficking.

Katherine McGibbon, of Texas, to be a Member of the United States Advisory Council on Human Trafficking.

Ethan Baker, of Michigan, to be a Commissioner of the United States Section on the Great Lakes Fishery Commission.

Carrie Castille, of Louisiana, to be Director of the National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

Juan Carlos Benítez, of Guam, to be a Member of the President’s Export Council.