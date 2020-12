Imperial Valley News Center

Vice President Mike Pence to Publicly Receive COVID-19 Vaccine to Build Confidence Among Americans

Washington, DC - On Friday, December 18th, Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence will publicly receive a COVID-19 vaccine to promote the safety and efficacy of the vaccine and build confidence among the American people. Vice President Pence and Second Lady Pence will be joined by Surgeon General Jerome Adams, who will also receive the vaccine.

This event will take place at the White House. Additional details about the Vice President’s event are forthcoming.